VIDEO: Theatre Tulsa Reunites RAGTIME Cast Members For 'Til We Reach That Day'

The performance brings together Theatre Tulsa, The Orbit Initiative, and World Stage Theatre Company.

Theatre Tulsa has reunited cast members from its 2017 production of Ragtime for a performance of "Til We Reach That Day".

This collaborative virtual performance brings Theatre Tulsa, The Orbit Initiative, and World Stage Theatre Company to model what it looks like when a few companies of the theatre commUNITY come together to say, "Black Lives Matter" by doing what they do best - sharing emotions and telling stories through performance.

"The words of "Til We Reach That Day" are so relevant to what's happening right now all around us," the video's description reads. "We know this won't save the world, but coming together, even for just a musical moment - it's how we begin to make changes in our own world. We hope you enjoy it and as you listen to the words, we hope you will be moved to action."

Watch the video below!

