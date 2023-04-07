Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tulsa PAC Presents Orbit Arts Festival This Month

The event is set for April 15.

Apr. 07, 2023  
Tulsa PAC presents Orbit Arts Festival this month.

The Tulsa area is absolutely overflowing with incredible talent! From acting to dancing, singing, instrumentalists and more, the community has so much to offer. To celebrate that fact, and to make sure as many local artists get to share their art as possible, Tulsa PAC is hosting the very first Orbit Arts Festival on April 15!

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday, the doors to our 2nd Street lobbies and theatres will be open wide to admit the public to this FREE event. Every space in that half of our theatre, and even the sidewalks outside, will be brimming with activities, workshops, entertainers and more.

