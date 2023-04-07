Tulsa PAC presents Orbit Arts Festival this month.
The Tulsa area is absolutely overflowing with incredible talent! From acting to dancing, singing, instrumentalists and more, the community has so much to offer. To celebrate that fact, and to make sure as many local artists get to share their art as possible, Tulsa PAC is hosting the very first Orbit Arts Festival on April 15!
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that Saturday, the doors to our 2nd Street lobbies and theatres will be open wide to admit the public to this FREE event. Every space in that half of our theatre, and even the sidewalks outside, will be brimming with activities, workshops, entertainers and more.
Learn more at
The national tour of FROZEN breezes into OKC now through April 2nd at the Civic Center Music Hall. When princess of Arendelle Elsa comes of age, she's crowned queen. Cursed with powers she can't control, she unleashes an endless winter. Her sister Anna will stop at nothing to save her. Frozen is a sweeping, beautiful show from Disney Theatricals.
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents Shakespeare's Birthday Bash in Oklahoma City. The party celebrating the Bard and Oklahoma Shakespeare's 39th season will be in the company’s new outdoor theater, the Shakespeare Gardens, in the Oklahoma Shakespeare complex located at 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.
Patti LuPone's Don't Monkey with Broadway first debuted in April 2016 at Symphony Space in Manhattan and will now travel to New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Nevada, Ontario and more.
Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
