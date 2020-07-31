Tulsa Ballet Will Stream AGE OF INNOCENCE

Join the Tulsa Ballet for happy hour on Friday, July 31st where they will premiere the pre-recorded live stream of the 2015 Tulsa Ballet performance of Age of Innocence at 4:00 pm CDT with a live chat. This performance will be available to view until midnight!

While out traveling in 2008, Liang was spending his downtime reading Jane Austen novels, perplexed by a woman's place in society at that time; mostly the struggles, lack of education, and lack of any voice at all. That's when the inspiration for Age of Innocence struck. Women during the 19th century might only see men at social gatherings, like at a dance or ball. This is where the opening scene of this ballet takes place, the rest of the performance focuses on the relationship of these women with the opposite sex, how they are thrown into arranged marriages, where sometimes they work out...and sometimes they don't.

In an interview from 2013, Liang's stager, Suzanne Lopez, explained that Edwaard wanted his audience to be able to step back into time and feel as if they were attending one of these dances today, feeling the stories and hearing what the walls would have to say today. Beautifully haunting music by Philip Glass helps paint a picture with the dancers on stage as if they really are in the early 19th century.

Be sure to RSVP HERE so you receive a reminder email one hour to the performance so that you don't miss out.

Learn more at https://tulsaballet.org/age-of-innocence-live-stream/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You