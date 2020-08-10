Theatre Tulsa Seeks Personal Stories for TELL ME A STORY Production

Performances of TELL ME A STORY are scheduled to take place starting in November.

Theatre Tulsa is putting out a call for true-life stories from anyone who has a personal story to share for an upcoming original production entitled "Tell Me a Story."



"Tell Me A Story" is an original concept created by Theatre Tulsa to continue producing community-building theatre, even during a global pandemic.



"Everyone has a story that is uniquely theirs. Now they can see it performed live," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



"It can be a funny, sad or life-changing experience. All we ask is that it be a true event that happened in your life."



At the same time, Theatre Tulsa is seeking writers who will transfer the stories into theatre pieces, such as monologues or scenes, which will be matched with a director and actors to bring it to life onstage.



Performances of "Tell Me A Story" are scheduled to take place starting in November. Theatre Tulsa plans to perform each scene in a static location, while audiences will rotate to each location in socially-distanced groups of 10.



"We are planning a production that will be safe for both our performers and audiences alike," Kopp said.



Submissions for "Tell Me a Story" are now being accepted through Aug. 31 at theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You