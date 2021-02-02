Theatre Tulsa Hosts I CAN'T ACT Workshop

Think you can't do something, like draw, write a song, or dance? Think again! Step outside your comfort zone and try something new at the I Can't workshops.

The I Can't Act workshop will be held on Zoom on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 1 PM EST - 1:45 PM EST.

Ham it up as you learn the foundation for acting for stage and film.

Register here! Workshops occur on Mondays at noon from January 25 - March 8. You're registering for the entire series, but no worries if you can't attend them all.