Theatre Tulsa Begins 100th Season Broadway Series With SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Theatre Tulsa will launch its first Broadway Series musical of its 100th season with the hit comedy "Something Rotten!," which opens August 12.



"Something Rotten!" is a musical comedy about brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical.



"Something Rotten!" opened on Broadway in 2015, and was later nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, winning one for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.



Theatre Tulsa's production stars Travis Guillory as the Minstrel, Sam Briggs as Shakespeare, Mark Frie as Nick Bottom, Jacob Brockunier as Nigel Bottom, Sean Rooney as Nostradamus, Kash Clemishire as Bea, Scott Black as Brother Jeremiah, MaKayla Baxter as Portia, Jacob Williams as Lord Clapham and Will Carpenter as Shylock.



The Troupe features Denver King, Robert Young, Nash McQuarters, Josh Yap, and Mason Combes.



The ensemble will include: Nicholas Bradford, Rodney Chaney, John Evans, Benjamin Hicks, Holly Hubbell, Abby Lanini, Amanda Nichols, Cody Osteen, Laura Pfeiffer, Laura Reeder, Kymber Sage, Andrew Sears, Kimberly Wall, Dakota Yandle, Roxy Blish, Sydney May, Joelle Galapate, and Veronica Smith.



The show is being directed by Sara Phoenix, music directed by Christy Stalcup, and choreographed by Jen Alden.



Performances will be August 12 through 29 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on August 12-13, August 19-20, and August 26-27 are at 8 p.m.; The August 14, August 21, and August 28 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers.



For 100 consecutive seasons, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II and the disaster of two fires.



Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of "Our Town" (1939), "All My Sons" (1947), the musical "Brownstone" (1985), "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation" (1993 - an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" (2003) and the first American production of "Pitmen Painters" (2011).



Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of "Up the Down Staircase" in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of "Boeing-Boeing" and a collaborative youth production of "Hamlet," its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps" and its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and "Glengarry Glen Ross."



Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named "Theatre of the Year" by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.