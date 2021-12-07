Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season

Theatre Tulsa recently announced its upcoming 100th season lineup at its annual Holiday Party / Season Reveal event.

The 2022-2023 season features four musicals in Theatre Tulsa's mainstage "Broadway Series." The shows include "Something Rotten," followed by an all-POC "Little Shop of Horrors," a female-led version of "1776" and "Kinky Boots."

Theatre Tulsa's Play Series features non-musical works. The two series for next season will be "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder , and "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown

The season also features four youth productions by Theatre Tulsa Academy: "Shrek The Musical Jr.," "Into The Woods Jr.," "Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition" and Disney's "101 Dalmations Kids."

Season subscriptions will be available for purchase online beginning in January 2022.