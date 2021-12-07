Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season

pixeltracker

The two series for next season will be “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, and “American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown.

Dec. 7, 2021  
Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season

Theatre Tulsa recently announced its upcoming 100th season lineup at its annual Holiday Party / Season Reveal event.

The 2022-2023 season features four musicals in Theatre Tulsa's mainstage "Broadway Series." The shows include "Something Rotten," followed by an all-POC "Little Shop of Horrors," a female-led version of "1776" and "Kinky Boots."

Theatre Tulsa's Play Series features non-musical works. The two series for next season will be "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, and "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown.

The season also features four youth productions by Theatre Tulsa Academy: "Shrek The Musical Jr.," "Into The Woods Jr.," "Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition" and Disney's "101 Dalmations Kids."

Season subscriptions will be available for purchase online beginning in January 2022.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • “Weird Al” Yankovic Second ILL-ADVISED Tour Stops in Kansas City
  • THE COMICAL HEATHEN Announced At Madlab, December 5
  • Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season 18
  • Dark Pop Artist, Pure Xtc, Gets Personal In Her Debut EP 'Nobody's Home' 