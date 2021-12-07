Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season
The two series for next season will be “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, and “American Son” by Christopher Demos-Brown.
Theatre Tulsa recently announced its upcoming 100th season lineup at its annual Holiday Party / Season Reveal event.The 2022-2023 season features four musicals in Theatre Tulsa's mainstage "Broadway Series." The shows include "Something Rotten," followed by an all-POC "Little Shop of Horrors," a female-led version of "1776" and "Kinky Boots." Theatre Tulsa's Play Series features non-musical works. The two series for next season will be "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder, and "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown. The season also features four youth productions by Theatre Tulsa Academy: "Shrek The Musical Jr.," "Into The Woods Jr.," "Monty Python's Spamalot School Edition" and Disney's "101 Dalmations Kids." Season subscriptions will be available for purchase online beginning in January 2022. For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org