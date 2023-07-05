THE WIZ JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

The Wiz JR.  will run July 28-30,2023 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

THE WIZ JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

 World Stage Theatre Company presents The Wiz Jr by William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls with additional material by Tina Tippit.

World Stage Theatre Company presents The Wiz JR. for its summer education show. Directed by Jen Thomas, The Wiz JR. features young students from across Tulsa. These students have been working hard for weeks, learning about theatre, acting, and dancing in preparation for this and future productions.

Play Synopsis:  Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel, and soul music. The Wiz Jr. is a vibrant take on Dorothy’s adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time. 

The Wiz JR.  will run July 28-30,2023 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre.  

Charlie Smalls was a Tony and Grammy Award winning American composer. Charlie Smalls was a musical prodigy, attending the Julliard School at age 11. He is best known for his work on “The Wiz”. Smalls won the Tony Award for Best Score in 1975 as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album in 1976 for his work on “The Wiz”. 

World Stage Theatre Company continues its educational vision with “The Wiz Jr.” With theater programming being pulled from schools, World Stage is committed to filling the void through free theatre training through drama clubs, field trips, acting classes, and more. World Stage Theatre Company gives actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories to connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas.” 


