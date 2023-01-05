A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

Lyric's beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in '23 indoor production in four year! Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy!
Join Ebenezer Scrooge, a host of ghosts and Charles Dickens' characters as they spring to life in Lyric's spectacular, new production. You'll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when you experience Lyric's A Christmas Carol - home for the holidays at The Plaza Theatre!
Performances run November 24, 2023 - December 24, 2023.
Theatre Tulsa’s next production of its 100th season, and the first in the new year, will be the beloved American musical “1776.”
Kinky Boots comes to Theatre Tulsa next year! Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.
American HERstory comes to life with a new twist on a classic musical. It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only the Congress can agree to it! Witness the birth of a nation with our all-female cast of founding ‘fathers.’
Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.
