A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

Lyric's beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in '23 indoor production in four year! Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy!

Join Ebenezer Scrooge, a host of ghosts and Charles Dickens' characters as they spring to life in Lyric's spectacular, new production. You'll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when you experience Lyric's A Christmas Carol - home for the holidays at The Plaza Theatre!

Performances run November 24, 2023 - December 24, 2023.