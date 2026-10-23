Zoe McCormick Wins CENTRE STAGE: ENSEMBLE STUDIO COMPETITION

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Soprano Zoe McCormick of Ponoka, AB took home First Prize at the Canadian Opera Company's 13th annual Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 22, 2026 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Ian Cusson, celebrated composer of the COC's upcoming world premiere of Empire of Wild, hosted the evening that provided a worldwide stage for the seven promising finalists, all vying for cash prizes and a coveted spot in the COC's Ensemble Studio, Canada's premier artist development program.

The COC livestreamed the event for the fifth year in a row, allowing audiences from across the country and beyond to tune in and voice their favourite singer in a live vote for the competition's Audience Choice Prize, sponsored by Hatch.

McCormick won First Prize, a $12,500 award generously sponsored by Wendy J. Thompson.

Aria performed: “Adieu, notre petite table” from Manon by Massenet

Praised for her “admirable timbre, refined phrasing” and “stage magnetism” (Le Devoir), Canadian soprano Zoe McCormick is a member of Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program. She completed graduate studies at McGill University and was a Vocal Fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center in 2025 and 2026. Recent roles include the title role in Handel's Alcina, Female Chorus in Britten's The Rape of Lucretia, and Amina in Bellini's La Sonnambula. This year, Zoe won the Wirth Vocal Prize and was featured in CBC Music's 30 Under 30.

Soprano Katie Kirkpatrick of Saskatoon, SK won the Second Prize of $8,000, generously sponsored by Dr. Frank Bartoszek and Mr. Daniel O'Brien.

Aria performed: “Neghittosi”, or voi che fate?” from Ariodante by Handel

Katie Kirkpatrick is a soprano from Saskatoon and is currently a Rebanks Family Fellow at The Glenn Gould School in Toronto. She holds a Bachelor of Music and Master of Music in Opera from the University of Toronto. Recent roles include Female Chorus in Britten's The Rape of Lucretia, Daria Garbinati in Donizetti's Viva la Mamma, and Janine/Ofwarren in Ruders' The Handmaid's Tale. Katie is a two-time Norcop Prize in Song finalist at the University of Toronto and recently performed at the Banff International String Quartet Festival in September 2026.

Tenor Gabriel Chona Rueda of Barichara, Colombia took the Erin Wall Prize of $5,000, generously sponsored by The Wall and Mauro Families.

Aria performed: “Ah! lève-toi, soleil” from Roméo et Juliette by Gounod

Colombian-Canadian tenor Gabriel Chona Rueda holds a Master's in Voice Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Houston's Moores Opera Center and a Bachelor of Music from the University of British Columbia. His notable roles include Tamino in The Magic Flute, The Stranger in Markheim, Ferrando in Così fan tutte, and Rinuccio in Gianni Schicchi. He has performed as a soloist with the Houston Chamber Choir and trained with the COC Summer Intensive. Gabriel was a finalist in the Carolyn Bailey Argento, Tuesday Musical Club, and Schmidt Vocal competitions.

Soprano Camille Labonté of Toronto, ON won the Hatch Audience Choice Prize of $3,000.

Aria performed: “Dieu! quel frisson… Amour, ranime mon courage” from Roméo et Juliette by Gounod

Camille Labonté is an emerging soprano based in Toronto. A versatile artist, she is at home in both traditional and contemporary repertoire. Recent performances include Louise in the Banff Centre workshop of Hector Parra's Miroir de nos peines, commissioned by the Opéra national de Paris, and Carmina Burana with the Elmer Iseler Singers. Camille was a prize-winner in the 49th annual Eckhardt-Gramatté National Music Competition in Voice. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Camille holds a Bachelor of Music with honours in Vocal Performance and a Master of Music in Opera Performance.

“In my first season as General Director, I am deeply impressed by the calibre of young talent across Canada,” says COC General Director Ian Derrer. “The COC Ensemble Studio has been the launchpad for some of opera's current brightest stars and this competition reminds me of the importance of these young artist programs as the first step in their careers. I want to congratulate all of this year's finalists, who I'm sure you'll be hearing more from later.”

The evening capped off a nationwide audition tour for the COC Ensemble Studio, with the seven finalists selected from 121 online applicants and 65 in-person auditions across Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto. The competition saw each finalist perform two arias—one in a closed round before the judging panel only, and a final performance before a public audience—accompanied by the COC Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus. While judges deliberated, audiences were treated to two more surprise performances, with renowned baritone Russell Braun performing the stirring baritone aria “O du, mein holder Abendstern” from Wagner's Tannhäuser; and the COC Orchestra performing “Music from the Wake,” a sneak peek at the upcoming world premiere of Cusson's Empire of Wild.

Early next year, artists will be invited to join an innovative program that, for over 40 years, has been responsible for launching the careers of nearly 240 Canadian singers, opera coaches, stage directors, and conductors, including such critically acclaimed artists as Ben Heppner, Gordon Bintner, Ambur Braid, Emily D'Angelo, Simone McIntosh, Matthew Cairns, Claire de Sévigné, Wallis Giunta, and Krisztina Szabó.

Following the competition, more than 320 gala guests were treated to a next-level experience, including cocktails in the Four Seasons Centre's scenic Henry N.R. Jackman Lounge before an elegant dinner on the opera house's mainstage, created by L-eat Catering. Guests were seated alongside finalists and current Ensemble Studio artists and entertained by performances of crowd favourites throughout the night.

For more on Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition, including event details and a full list of finalists, please visit coc.ca/CentreStage.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 04 Hrs 08 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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