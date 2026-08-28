Ben Dunnill to Perform at Allied Music Centre Theatre in Toronto
The Canadian multi-instrumentalist has drawn over a million followers and co-produced Mathew V's album ANYTHING GOES.
Massey Hall presents Canadian multi-instrumentalist, Ben Dunnill at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
Ben Dunnill is a Canadian jazz pianist, vocalist, and songwriter who has built a global audience of more than one million followers and over 200 million views through his inventive reimagining of contemporary songs.
A veteran performer who began his career in piano bars at age 13, Dunnill has earned acclaim for both his virtuosic musicianship and original works, including Till the Credits Roll and Encore. He has performed at renowned venues including Massey Hall and the Montreal International Jazz Festival and co-wrote and co-produced Mathew V's chart-topping jazz album Anything Goes.
Tickets are on sale now via www.masseyhall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.
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