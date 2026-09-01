Tina Dico to Perform at Allied Music Centre Theatre in Toronto

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Massey Hall will present Danish singer-songwriter, Tina Dico at Allied Music Centre Theatre on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Tina Dico, makes her highly anticipated return to Toronto for a rare, intimate performance at the Allied Music Centre, to launch her new album Balancing Small Things On Sharp Edges, that is set for release in Canada on October 23, 2026.

Dico, who now lives in Iceland, has spent more than two decades proving that intimacy and scale are not opposites. Her voice, often described as heavenly, carries a poignant, unflinching honesty that has made her a household name in Denmark, and one whose reach extends well beyond her home country's borders.

While being invited to perform for the Danish Crown Prince's fiftieth birthday celebration, and playing major festivals like Glastonbury are career highlights, it was her sold out show at the 15,000-capacity Royal Arena in Copenhagen in April that tops the list.

Canada holds a special place in Dico's heart. She counts Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen among her formative influences, and it was in Canada, more than fourteen years ago, that she first met her husband and musical partner, Helgi Jonsson, while both were performing here. That connection has only deepened since. Dico was one of the standout performers at this year's Vancouver Folk Music Festival, generating significant buzz, and she previously shared the stage with KT Tunstall at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival in 2024 to a stellar response.

Tickets go on sale today at 1pm ET via www.masseyhall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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