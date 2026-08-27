TORONTO ALL-STAR BIG BAND to Play Fundraiser for Collingwood Church's A/C Upgrade

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First Presbyterian Church in Collingwood will turn back the clock to the golden age of swing when the Toronto All-Star Big Band takes the stage for a special benefit concert on September 12.

The afternoon performance will help offset the cost of the church's recently installed air conditioning system, an upgrade designed to improve conditions for audiences, performers and the numerous community arts organizations that use the venue throughout the year.

Toronto All-Star Big Band has created a specially curated program for the event featuring music from the 1930s, '40s and '50s. The ensemble of young musicians from across the Greater Toronto Area will perform big band favorites including “In the Mood” and “Take the 'A' Train,” accompanied by dance choreography.

“We're delighted for our upcoming fundraising concert and grateful that so many community members have already purchased tickets for it in support of our new air conditioning system,” said Lindsay Rowe, a member of First Presbyterian's Finance Committee. “It has already made a welcome difference for this summer's concert presentations by Collingwood's thriving local cultural community, and our church's own events, too.”

The climate control upgrades will support the church's continued use as a venue for concerts, lectures, worship services and other community programming.

Local Arts Organizations at First Presbyterian Church

Organizations using the church for cultural programming include the Collingwood Music Festival, Theatre Collingwood, Choral Works, Fifth Street Creative Initiatives, Georgian Triangle Music Teachers Association, Royal Conservatory of Music and Songbird Music Studio.

First Presbyterian Church also presents its own programming, including Christmas events and summer vacation Bible camp.

Toronto All-Star Big Band Benefit Concert

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 4-6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

200 Maple Street

Collingwood, Ontario

Tickets are $50 per person and are available through First Presbyterian Church or by calling (705) 445-4651.

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