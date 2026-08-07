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WHO'S GONNA PUSH YOUR WHEELCHAIR? to Play Toronto's Sweet Action Theatre

Performances will take place on August 18, 21, and 22, 2026.

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WHO'S GONNA PUSH YOUR WHEELCHAIR? to Play Toronto's Sweet Action Theatre

Storyteller Karin Fekko will bring Who's Gonna Push Your Wheelchair? to Toronto's Sweet Action Theatre for three nights only (August 18, 21, and 22, 2026).

Drawing from 21 years of living with multiple sclerosis, Fekko brings her signature dark, playful, and deeply honest performance style to a 60-minute solo show that seamlessly interweaves tragedy and hilarity. 

This follow-up to her hit Multiple Neurosis is an action-packed, vulnerable ride through breakups, love bombs, pregnancy, family estrangement, and bad credit. Ultimately, Fekko invites audiences into a raw, funny fight for independence, asking a vital question: What does freedom look like when you have a disability?

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