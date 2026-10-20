The National Ballet of Canada Honors Five Artists with Season Awards
Connor Hamilton and Alexander Skinner received the Patron Award of Merit, Isabelle Bratt won the David Tory Award, and Felix Russell and Celia Morrison earned.
The National Ballet of Canada has announced the recipients of its 2025/26 season awards, recognizing five dancers for their artistic growth, dedication and contributions to the company. The announcement was made by Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada.
“It is a pleasure to recognize these five talented artists for their achievements throughout the 2025/26 season. Each has demonstrated exceptional dedication, artistic growth and a commitment to their craft, while contributing to the strength and spirit of our company. I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments and congratulate them on these well-deserved honours,” said Muir.
Corps de Ballet members Connor Hamilton and Alexander Skinner have received the Patron Award of Merit, presented annually by the Patrons' Council Committee to two Corps de Ballet members who have demonstrated exceptional growth over the previous season.
The award was presented by Patrons' Council Ambassador Brooke Wilton. Hamilton and Skinner's names will be inscribed on an award displayed at The Walter Carsen Centre, donated by Myles Mindham.
Corps de Ballet member Isabelle Bratt has been named the recipient of the David Tory Award, recognizing her professionalism, dedication and contributions to the company. The award honors the late David Tory, former Vice Chair of The National Ballet of Canada's Board of Directors, who passed away in 2006. It was presented by his son, Matthew Tory.
Apprentices Felix Russell and Celia Morrison have received the 2026 Emerging Artist Apprentice Award, which recognizes exceptional talent and artistic development among the company's apprentices. The award was presented by Artistic Director Hope Muir.
The annual awards recognize dancers at various stages of their careers, celebrating their achievements and continued development within The National Ballet of Canada.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Heist
Theatre Aquarius (4/28-5/15)
|
HYPROV Is Back in Fredericton! A Night of Hypnosis, Improv & Comedy
HYPROV Is Back in Fredericton! A Night of Hypnosis, Improv & Comedy (11/17-11/17)
|
Jack and Jill and the Beanstalk
Wychwood Theatre (12/05-1/17)
|
Jordan
Ada Slaight Stage, Young People's Theatre (10/16-10/23)
|
Rogers v. Rogers
Canadian Stage (11/08-12/13)
|
Matilda The Musical
Theatre Aquarius (3/10-4/04)
|
All's Well
Theatre Aquarius (1/27-2/13)
|
ELECTRIC SILENCE
Cornell Recital Hall (4/10-4/10)
|
The Tempest
Festival Theatre (4/28-10/24)
|
How To Defend Yourself
Theatre Centre Incubator (11/12-11/28)