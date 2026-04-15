Tafelmusik Will Present ABENDMUSIK For One Night Only

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Tafelmusik will invite audiences to experience a special evening of musical exploration with Abendmusik: From Buxtehude to Bach, a one-night-only performance on May 15 at Jeanne Lamon Hall.

Inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach's legendary 1705 journey, walking more than 400 kilometres from Arnstadt to Lübeck to meet and learn from the legendary Dietrich Buxtehude, the program recreates the spirit of Buxtehude's famed Abendmusiken, or “Evening Concerts,” an innovative concert series that combined choral and instrumental chamber music, and which sparked the young Bach's musical imagination.

Led by Tafelmusik Choir Director Ivars Taurins, this intimate concert showcases the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir and members of the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra in a vivid exploration of influence, mentorship, and musical exchange in the baroque era.

“Bach's journey to Lübeck to visit Buxtehude was formative,” says Ivars Taurins. “This program invites audiences to step into that moment of discovery to hear music that inspired Bach. The journey continues as Bach's students and contemporaries take up the torch, melding tradition with creativity.”

In the spirit of Buxtehude's legendary concerts, the program culminates in settings of the hymn tune text of the German poet Johann Franck's “Jesu, meine Freude” (Jesu, my joy), each composer adding their own imagination and individuality to words made famous by Bach's own masterful setting.

Performed in the intimate setting of Jeanne Lamon Hall, Abendmusik offers a transportive concert experience rooted in history yet resonant for contemporary audiences, where this timeless music comes together in a powerful expression of devotion, creativity, and connection across generations.

Program Details

Abendmusik: From Buxtehude to Bach

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir & members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Music by Buxtehude, Reincken, J.Ch. Bach, Krebs, Graupner, Doles and J.S. Bach

Directed by Ivars Taurins