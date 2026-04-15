TORONTO FRINGE Unveils Venues For 38th Annual Festival

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Toronto Fringe has announced the venues for its 38th annual Toronto Fringe Festival, which will take place June 30 through July 12 across the city. The festival will feature more than 120 independent theatre productions, with full programming and ticket details to be released June 3.

The 2026 Fringe Hub will return to Soulpepper Theatre, hosting four venues within the building: Michael Young Theatre, Weyni Mengesha Theatre, Kevin and Roger Garland Cabaret, and RBC Studio. The hub will also include free events and gatherings in the Studio Lounge, as well as additional activity spaces at Old Flame Brewing Co., the Distillery Stage, and Spirit of York Distillery.

FRINGE ENCORE SERIES

The Next Stage Series will pause in 2026 as Toronto Fringe introduces the Fringe Encore Series. Presented in collaboration with Soulpepper Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Bad Hats Theatre, and Toronto Fringe, the new series will showcase selected festival productions from September 26 through October 11 at Soulpepper Theatre.

FESTIVAL VENUES

Additional returning venues will include Tarragon Theatre, Factory Theatre, and Native Earth Performing Arts, with performances taking place in spaces such as Aki Studio and the Minogitoon Workspace Giizis Studio.

Satellite venues will include Alumnae Theatre Mainspace, VideoCabaret’s Deanne Taylor Theatre, Sweet Action Theatre, and Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, the latter hosted by the Alliance for Canadian Musicals.

Unconventional venues for the 2026 festival will include College Street United Church, Arts & Letters Club, Ollie Quinn, Jamii Hub, Studio 162, CineCycle, The Geary Avenue Warehouse, Cake Cabaret, BirdHaus, Society Clubhouse, BeBloor Condos Party Room, B Street Arts Hub, and Atlantic Avenue Athletic Club.

KIDSFEST AND PROGRAMMING

All six KidsFest shows will be presented at Young People's Theatre Studio, accompanied by family programming and activities.

The festival will also feature award-winning works including Danse Macabre by Rhoma Spencer (New Play Contest Winner), Olivia O, The Musical by Diane Currie and Jessica Carmona (Adams Prize for Musical Theatre), and Tango After Midnight by Erin Scott-Kafadar and Alexander Richardson (B Street Collaborative Award for Dance).

The 2025 TENT (Theatre Entrepreneurs’ Network and Training) cohort will return to present Snacey! by Priscila Gonzalez.

FESTIVAL INFORMATION

The Toronto Fringe Festival will run June 30 through July 12. Tickets and passes will go on sale in June.