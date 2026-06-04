TORONTO BURLESQUE FESTIVAL REVERIE to Feature 50+ Artists at Buddies in Bad Times
Headliners Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, Jeez Loueez, and Burlesque Hall of Famer Lovey Goldmine will perform.
The Toronto Burlesque Festival will present REVERIE - the 14th edition of their annual festival running November 12–15, 2026 at the iconic Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. REVERIE, features four nights of dazzling, dreamlike entertainment spotlighting over 50 burlesque artists from around the world.
The Toronto Burlesque Festival 2026 headliners include: Internationally renowned Afro-Indigenous burlesque dancer and Miss Exotic World (2022) Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière (Montreal); Chicago cabaret legend and 2x Number One Burlesque Figure in the world Jeez Loueez (New Orleans / Chicago); International Burlesque Icon Jezebel Express (New York / Newfoundland); and a special appearance from Burlesque Legend and Burlesque Hall of Famer Lovey Goldmine (Las Vegas) with a career spanning 50 years.
Whether you're a seasoned burlesque aficionado or discovering the art form for the first time, the Toronto Burlesque Festival invites audiences on a dazzling journey with the top performers in burlesque, cabaret, and drag. The full 2026 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to four spellbinding showcases, each with a different cast, TBF will offer two days of public workshops on November 13 and 14, led by the festival's headliners and featured performers.
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Toronto Fringe Festival
Soulpepper Theatre (6/30-7/12)
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CINDERELLA by The United European Ballet Company
Brockville Arts Centre (1/28-1/28)
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110% Wizard with Keith Brown
Aki Studio (6/30-7/12)
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The Importance of Being Earnest
Stratford Festival (5/19-10/23) PHOTOS
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Matilda - Worms
BNZ Theatre (7/01-7/04)
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THE NUTCRACKER by The United European Ballet
The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (11/18-11/18)
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Movie Night (On Stage) - An Improv Show
Comedy Bar (7/11-7/11) PHOTOS
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Finn & Friends: Back Again!
THE SECOND CITY (7/05-7/05)
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2627 PAC Present Season
First Ontario Performing Arts Center (9/22-5/22)
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SpongeBob the Musical
Randolph Theatre (8/22-9/20)
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