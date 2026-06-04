TORONTO BURLESQUE FESTIVAL REVERIE to Feature 50+ Artists at Buddies in Bad Times

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The Toronto Burlesque Festival will present REVERIE - the 14th edition of their annual festival running November 12–15, 2026 at the iconic Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. REVERIE, features four nights of dazzling, dreamlike entertainment spotlighting over 50 burlesque artists from around the world.



The Toronto Burlesque Festival 2026 headliners include: Internationally renowned Afro-Indigenous burlesque dancer and Miss Exotic World (2022) Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière (Montreal); Chicago cabaret legend and 2x Number One Burlesque Figure in the world Jeez Loueez (New Orleans / Chicago); International Burlesque Icon Jezebel Express (New York / Newfoundland); and a special appearance from Burlesque Legend and Burlesque Hall of Famer Lovey Goldmine (Las Vegas) with a career spanning 50 years.

Whether you're a seasoned burlesque aficionado or discovering the art form for the first time, the Toronto Burlesque Festival invites audiences on a dazzling journey with the top performers in burlesque, cabaret, and drag. The full 2026 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to four spellbinding showcases, each with a different cast, TBF will offer two days of public workshops on November 13 and 14, led by the festival's headliners and featured performers.

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