Mae Martin Will Bring THE POSSUM to Buddies in Bad Times For Limited Run

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On the heels of a sold-out North American tour and hosting the 2026 Juno Awards, Canadian comedic icon Mae Martin brings their stand-up show The Possum to Buddies in Bad Times later this month. Beyond stand-up, Mae recently released their debut music album I'm A TV through Universal Music Canada, won their season of Taskmaster, hosted the CBC docuseries Fluid: Life Beyond the Binary, and appeared in Netflix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. With a body of work spanning television, stand-up, music, and publishing-including their book Can Everyone Please Calm Down? A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality-Mae Martin remains a singular voice in contemporary comedy, now returning to the Toronto stage for three performances only. The Possum show dates are July 23 at 7PM and July 24 at 7PM and 9.30PM.

Mae is a celebrated comedian, actor, writer, producer, podcast host, and singer-songwriter. They co-host the GLAAD Media Award-winning podcast Handsome alongside Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. Mae created, co-showran, wrote, and starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series Wayward, and previously created and starred in Feel Good, earning Mae a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Comedy Performance. Their stand-up specials include Dope and the Juno Award-nominated SAP.

In The Possum, Mae grapples with the riddles in their life and then turns the uncertainty on its head. Whether they're navigating dating or the existential crisis of a world seemingly hellbent on destroying itself, Martin looks for answers through DIY science experiments, childlike wonder, and magical thinking. In their earnest pursuit of trying to figure out the mysteries of life, Martin illuminates our commonality and how at some point, we all surrender to the unknown. Like Mae The Possum is hopeful, welcoming, and-best of all-pokes fun at itself.

Says Mae: 'I've been performing at Buddies in Bad Times since I was sixteen years old, and it always feels like a homecoming. I can't overstate how grateful I am to Buddies for their support over the years and for the safe space they provide our community. Buddies has always fostered young talent and created an atmosphere of fun and inclusion. I can't wait to be back!'

'I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Mae back to Buddies,' adds Ted Witzel, Artistic Director, Buddies in Bad Times. 'They are one of the standout artists from my own younger days here and they've gone on to have a truly (and deservedly) impressive career. It doesn't hurt that they're also one of the funniest people in the comedy world today.'

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