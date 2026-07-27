Stephanie Sy, Mitch Wood, and James Daly Will Lead CINDERELLA Panto at Canadian Stag

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Canadian Stage has announced the complete cast and creative team for CINDERELLA, this year's instalment of Toronto's beloved holiday Panto tradition. Returning to the historic Winter Garden Theatre from December 5th to January 3rd (Media night: December 10th) the production promises another joyous celebration of pop music, outrageous comedy and family fun for audiences of all ages.

Last seen in the Panto in 2022 with Peter's Final Flight, acclaimed stage and screen star Stephanie Sy (Next to Normal/Mirvish, FUBAR/Netflix) returns as CINDERELLA, alongside actor and content creator Mitch Wood (Ginny & Georgia/Netflix) as her irrepressible fairy godmother Fairy Bum, Shawn Wright (Funny Girl/Shaw) as the deliciously wicked Evilyn, and James Daly (Narnia/Soulpepper, Letterkenny/Crave) as Prince Henry.

Jordan Bell, Andrew Broderick, Izad Etemadi, Sierra Holder, Hailey Lewis, Andrew McAllister, Kristen Peace, and Kirstyn Russelle round out the company.

The 2026 production reunites the creative team behind last year's hit production of ROBIN HOOD, writer Matt Murray, director Mary Francis Moore, musical director Mark Camilleri, and choreographer Jennifer Mote. Together, they continue the next era of Toronto's cherished holiday Panto tradition, bringing fresh energy to one of the city's most beloved theatrical experiences.

Their new take on CINDERELLA combines the spectacle audiences have come expect with clever satire, chart-topping pop anthems, dazzling choreography, and the irreverent audience participation that has made the Panto a holiday favourite for generations.

"One of my favourite moments each year is looking out into the audience and seeing children, parents and grandparents laughing together. There's something incredibly special about a show that can delight every generation at once," says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. "Families come together, children experience theatre for the very first time, and adults laugh just as hard as the kids. There's something magical about watching three generations share that experience.

"The Panto is more than a holiday show—it's often a child's very first experience of live theatre. That's a responsibility and a privilege we take incredibly seriously. With this extraordinary cast, infectious music and non-stop jokes, I know audiences are in for a hilarious, heartfelt and unforgettable holiday night at the theatre."

For anyone experiencing it for the first time, Panto is unlike any other theatrical event. Rooted in a British tradition and joyfully reimagined for Toronto audiences, it transforms a familiar fairy tale into an interactive celebration packed with pop songs, outrageous comedy and plenty of audience participation. Families are encouraged to sing along, cheer for the heroes, boo the villains and become part of the action. It's theatre at its most joyful—and there's truly nothing else like it.

Toronto's holiday Panto tradition was famously launched in 1996 by Ross Petty with a production of ROBIN HOOD in which he starred alongside his wife, Karen Kain. Over nearly three decades, the Panto became one of Toronto's defining holiday traditions, delighting generations of families with its uniquely Canadian humour, music and theatrical mayhem.

Following the hugely successful transition of the tradition to Canadian Stage in 2024, the company is proud to carry forward Ross Petty's extraordinary legacy while introducing the Panto to a new generation of theatregoers.

Joining Moore, Murray, Camilleri, and Mote on the creative team are Set Designer Brandon Kleiman, Costume Designer Ming Wong, Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher, and Sound Designer Brian Kenny.

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