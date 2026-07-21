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Omnium Circus to Make Canadian Debut at Canadian National Exhibition With I'M POSSIBLE

The show I'm Possible features Deaf ringmaster Malik Paris, voiced by Johnathan Lee Iverson, at Exhibition Place.

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Omnium Circus to Make Canadian Debut at Canadian National Exhibition With I'M POSSIBLE

Omnium Circus and its show 'I'm Possible,' will be featured at the Canadian National Exhibition from August 30 - September 7. Tickets for the show are free with CNE admission and are available now. Omnium will be performing at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm from Sunday, August 30 - Sunday, September 6 and at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Monday, September 7.

Led by Malik Paris, performing artistic ASL as the first ever Deaf ringmaster, he will be voiced by legendary Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson. Omnium Circus provides multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively accessible, ensuring everyone is able to get in on the action. Omnium presents a unique mix of artistry, memorable music, laughter, and a heartwarming story.

The Canadian National Exhibition is Canada's largest community event, a historic annual fair in Toronto that celebrates community, culture, and entertainment. The annual event features live performances, attractions, food, and exhibitions for audiences of all ages. 

Omnium Circus is the only circus in the United States to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, and it incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Every show, everyday access includes live audio description, tactile experiences, captions, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members to ensure that Omnium can be enjoyed by all. This special CNE production of Omnium Circus is co-produced by Dan Lyon and Dandelion Entertainment, and sponsored by Chelsea Hotel, Toronto and Scythia Films.

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