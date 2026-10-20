Spotlight: Louise Pitre Brings Broadway Favourites to The Rose
Your next theatre night: Louise Pitre’s ENCORE! on Oct. 29
Canada's First Lady of Broadway, Louise Pitre, brings songs and stories from her celebrated career to The Rose Brampton on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM. GET TICKETS
ENCORE! showcases the iconic songs and unmistakable magic of musical theatre, featuring favourites from Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and Piaf, plus heartfelt tributes to Judy Garland. Pitre will be accompanied by pianist Diane Leah for an intimate evening of Broadway classics and personal stories from her storied stage career.
Gather your fellow theatre lovers for an unforgettable night at The Rose Brampton, located at 1 Theatre Lane in Brampton, Ontario.
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