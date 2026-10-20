Spotlight: Louise Pitre Brings Broadway Favourites to The Rose

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Canada's First Lady of Broadway, Louise Pitre, brings songs and stories from her celebrated career to The Rose Brampton on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM. GET TICKETS

ENCORE! showcases the iconic songs and unmistakable magic of musical theatre, featuring favourites from Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and Piaf, plus heartfelt tributes to Judy Garland. Pitre will be accompanied by pianist Diane Leah for an intimate evening of Broadway classics and personal stories from her storied stage career.

Gather your fellow theatre lovers for an unforgettable night at The Rose Brampton, located at 1 Theatre Lane in Brampton, Ontario.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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