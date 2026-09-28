Shaw Festival Names Manami Hara and Murdoch Schon Neil Munro Interns

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The Shaw Festival has announced the selection of Manami Hara and Murdoch Schon to participate in the 2027 Neil Munro Directing Internship.

As part of the Slaight Family Academy, the Shaw Festival engages two directors as Neil Munro Interns each season. This prestigious internship is intended to deepen the practice and promote the next generation of Canadian theatre directors through an ongoing training “gymnasia” with resident Shaw designers, visiting directors and general theatre practitioners in the Shaw Festival's world-class repertory environment. Over the course of the season, the interns will learn to produce theatre of scale by providing support as assistant directors on two productions each, delivering pre-show chats and participating in various educational outreach programs at The Shaw.

The Neil Munro Internship culminates in the annual Directors Project showcase, featuring one-act plays designed by the season's assistant designers and music intern and stage managed by the apprentice stage managers. For the first time in Shaw Festival history, the 2027 Directors Project will be available to the public, as Ms. Hara and Mx. Schon direct productions of Agatha Christie's The Rats and The Patient, respectively, which will run at the Court House Theatre from September 11 to October 10.

“For the upcoming season, The Shaw will highlight the incredible work and learning of these notable, bright directors by offering their projects to our audience and public,” said Shaw Festival Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad. “We're excited to share these productions at the Court House Theatre later next year and to amplify the work of these two intelligent and dynamic directors.”

The 2026 Neil Munro Intern Directors Project took place from September 17 – 19. This season, Makram Ayache directed Tony Kushner's one-act plays Flip Flop Fly! and Only We Who Guard the Mystery Shall Be Unhappy while Cara Rebecca directed Bernard Shaw's Passion, Poison and Petrification.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 14 Hrs 21 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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