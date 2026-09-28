Shaw Festival Names Manami Hara and Murdoch Schon Neil Munro Interns
The interns will direct productions of Agatha Christie's THE RATS and THE PATIENT at the Court House Theatre.
The Shaw Festival has announced the selection of Manami Hara and Murdoch Schon to participate in the 2027 Neil Munro Directing Internship.
As part of the Slaight Family Academy, the Shaw Festival engages two directors as Neil Munro Interns each season. This prestigious internship is intended to deepen the practice and promote the next generation of Canadian theatre directors through an ongoing training “gymnasia” with resident Shaw designers, visiting directors and general theatre practitioners in the Shaw Festival's world-class repertory environment. Over the course of the season, the interns will learn to produce theatre of scale by providing support as assistant directors on two productions each, delivering pre-show chats and participating in various educational outreach programs at The Shaw.
The Neil Munro Internship culminates in the annual Directors Project showcase, featuring one-act plays designed by the season's assistant designers and music intern and stage managed by the apprentice stage managers. For the first time in Shaw Festival history, the 2027 Directors Project will be available to the public, as Ms. Hara and Mx. Schon direct productions of Agatha Christie's The Rats and The Patient, respectively, which will run at the Court House Theatre from September 11 to October 10.
“For the upcoming season, The Shaw will highlight the incredible work and learning of these notable, bright directors by offering their projects to our audience and public,” said Shaw Festival Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad. “We're excited to share these productions at the Court House Theatre later next year and to amplify the work of these two intelligent and dynamic directors.”
The 2026 Neil Munro Intern Directors Project took place from September 17 – 19. This season, Makram Ayache directed Tony Kushner's one-act plays Flip Flop Fly! and Only We Who Guard the Mystery Shall Be Unhappy while Cara Rebecca directed Bernard Shaw's Passion, Poison and Petrification.
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