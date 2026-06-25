SHEN YUN to Return to Toronto's Four Seasons Centre for 20th Anniversary Season

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Shen Yun Performing Arts will return to Toronto this week for its 20th Anniversary season with five performances only, June 25–28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The engagement follows the spring cancellation caused by coordinated hoax bomb threats that forced an audience of 1,500 to evacuate mid-performance. Toronto police confirmed the threat was false. The June run gives Toronto audiences the performance they were denied.

Shen Yun brings to life classical Chinese dance and music in a tradition that stretches back thousands of years, performed by some of the world's most rigorously trained dancers, accompanied by a live orchestra that blends Eastern and Western instruments, and set against animated backdrops that transform the stage into ancient landscapes, celestial palaces, and the heart of a civilization rarely seen on the Western stage. Now in its 20th year, Shen Yun performs over 150 shows each season in premier venues across five continents.

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