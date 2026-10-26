Pierre Bensusan to Perform at Perimeter83 in Tempe

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

French acoustic guitarist, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will return to the Phoenix area on Tuesday, October 27 as part of his international Infinite Guitar Tour 2026.

Bensusan will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Perimeter83 at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona.

Known for his use of DADGAD guitar tuning, which has earned him the nickname "Mister DADGAD," Bensusan has built an international career spanning more than five decades. His music draws from world music, classical, jazz, traditional Celtic and folk influences while incorporating improvisation and his own compositional style.

Bensusan began performing professionally in 1974 and has since played thousands of concerts around the world and sold more than half a million albums. His honors include the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album and an Independent Music Award for his triple live album Encore. He was also named Best World Music Guitarist in Guitar Player magazine's Readers' Poll.

His recording credits include work with Donny Osmond, while guitarist Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums through his Favored Nations label.

The Tempe performance is part of Bensusan's Infinite Guitar Tour 2026, which includes dates across the United States and internationally.

Pierre Bensusan will perform Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Perimeter83 at UAT, located at 2625 W. Baseline Road in Tempe. Advance tickets are $30, with tickets priced at $35 at the door.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 04 Hrs 13 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming