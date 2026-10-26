Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Pierre Bensusan to Perform at Perimeter83 in Tempe
The DADGAD tuning master and Independent Music Award winner will take the stage at UAT's Perimeter83.
French acoustic guitarist, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will return to the Phoenix area on Tuesday, October 27 as part of his international Infinite Guitar Tour 2026.
Bensusan will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Perimeter83 at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona.
Known for his use of DADGAD guitar tuning, which has earned him the nickname "Mister DADGAD," Bensusan has built an international career spanning more than five decades. His music draws from world music, classical, jazz, traditional Celtic and folk influences while incorporating improvisation and his own compositional style.
Bensusan began performing professionally in 1974 and has since played thousands of concerts around the world and sold more than half a million albums. His honors include the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album and an Independent Music Award for his triple live album Encore. He was also named Best World Music Guitarist in Guitar Player magazine's Readers' Poll.
His recording credits include work with Donny Osmond, while guitarist Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums through his Favored Nations label.
The Tempe performance is part of Bensusan's Infinite Guitar Tour 2026, which includes dates across the United States and internationally.
Pierre Bensusan will perform Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Perimeter83 at UAT, located at 2625 W. Baseline Road in Tempe. Advance tickets are $30, with tickets priced at $35 at the door.
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