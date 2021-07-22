Photos: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Stratford Festival
This production is directed by Peter Pasyk.
Spellbound lovers, quarrelling fairies, tradesmen with a fervour for amateur theatricals: they're all mixed up together in the surreal world of Shakespeare's great comedy of dreaming and desire.
This deep dive into the sometimes unsettlingly dark and dangerous realms of the subconscious famously culminates in a play within the play: a hilariously inept performance by Nick Bottom and his fellow would-be actors. But even as we laugh at the ham-fisted efforts of these "rude mechanicals," we are won over by their heartfelt belief in the power of the imagination.
Taking its cue from that insight, this production deploys the most fundamental techniques of theatrical art in a magically inventive staging of a play that is itself a celebration of the imagination at its most extreme.
Photo Credit: David Hou.
The Company of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Eva Foote
Bahareh Yaraghi, Trish Lindström
Amaka Umeh
Trish Lindström
André Sills
Amaka Umeh, Micah Woods, Jonathan Mason, and Eva Foote
Eva Foote and Micah Woods
Bahareh Yaraghi
Craig Lauzon, Trish Lindström
Eva Foote, Micah Woods, and Trish Lindström
Craig Lauzon, Trish Lindström
Jonathan Mason