New George F. Walker Play GETTING TO NORMAL to Premiere in Toronto

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World On Fire Theatre Collective will present the premiere of a New George F. Walker play, Getting to Normal. Performances will run at Red Sandcastle Theatre, Sept 8-11, 15-18 at 8pm.

Amber & Mickie are young, married, and broke. They have a daughter, Evie, and are at odds as to how best to raise her. Throughout his life, Michael felt like he could never catch a break, screwing up one opportunity after another. He shares his troubled past with his psychiatrist, Rita, as he seeks to unburden himself and attain redemption, reconciliation, and possibly even a sliver of happiness. But Rita is at a loss as to how best to help him. After all, how do you help a guy who can't even help himself?

George F Walker is an award-winning and popular Canadian playwright who has written more than 35 plays. His best known plays include Zastrozzi, Criminals In Love, Nothing Scared, Better Living, Escape from Happiness, Heaven, and Suburban Motel series. Recently, Crow's Theatre debuted Orphans of the Czar and Theatre Direct produced Syndrome. He also has directed most of the premiere performances of his plays. His work is known for its dark humour and marginalized characters.

David Cairns was recently nominated in the multiple Thea award-winning, Bone Cage. Past Walker productions: Better Living, Escape From Happiness, We The Family (at Hart House Theatre where he originated the role of Sonny), and Criminals In Love. Some notable credits include Marc in Art (Marion Abbott Productions), Matthew Cuthbert (Lower Ossington Theatre), Juror 10, and Mr. Cladwell. As a veteran classics performer,

David has directed, performed in, and toured his adaptations of Shakespeare and Dickens across North America. He was awarded Best Director (ACT-CO) for Consider The Oyster and was nominated for Doubt. He also directed the original premieres of The Evil That Men Do and Family Jewels.

Elizabeth Friesen is a founding member of World on Fire Theatre and Moss Theatre Collective. She is also on the board of Alumnae Theatre, ACT II Studio and is a member of the Play Selection Committee for the Village Playhouse. Recent performance highlights include World on Fire, Fierce; LOVE/SICK, The Children, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and The Female of the Species

Louis Akins most recently appeared in George F. Walker's Girls Unwanted, and will soon make his feature film debut in Progeny (release TBD). A graduate of the University of Toronto, where he studied cognitive science and psychotherapy, Louis brings a curious, thoughtful energy to his work on stage and screen. Off stage, he can usually be found immersed in music, playing sports, or diving into his next role.

Kierin Clarke is a Toronto based actor and a recent Graduate of Humber's Acting for Film & Television Program, with 14+ years of Theater experience. Kierin's most recent Film credits include, Sunburn (2026) Premiering at TIFF, Dolphin Flip (2026), I'm Mary Hazel (2026), All of the Above (2025).

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