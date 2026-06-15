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MY LIFE AS AN 'INSPIRATIONAL PORN' STAR to Run at Toronto Fringe Festival

Gabrielle Leonore's solo burlesque storytelling show runs at Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Finance Studio.

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MY LIFE AS AN 'INSPIRATIONAL PORN' STAR to Run at Toronto Fringe Festival

Writer-performer Gabrielle Leonore will bring award-winning show, My Life as an “Inspirational Porn” Star, to the Toronto Fringe at the Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Finance Studio for eight performances. It was also featured at the Orlando Fringe Festival and Squeaky Wheel Fringe in Sarasota earlier this summer.

My Life as an “Inspirational Porn” Star is about the life story of “Inspirational Porn” star, Gabrielle Leonore, filled with “hotistic” (hot and autistic) anecdotes of sex, drugs, and everything else no one prepares you for as an autistic, bisexual woman.

Featuring elements of burlesque and storytelling, the show has received multiple 4 star reviews as well as an Almost Favorite Award from Fringe Quickies in its Edinburgh Fringe run. In its debut, the show also earned both the Social Good Award and Social Media Slayer Award at Tampa Fringe. It offers a perspective rarely seen onstage. Public discourse around autism is currently shaped by fear and confusion, whereas My Life as an “Inspirational Porn” Star provides clarity, humanity, and nuance.

Performances will run June 30 - July 11 at Soulpepper Theatre's RBC Finance Studio







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