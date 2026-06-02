Cast and Musicians Set for THE SECRET CHORD A Leonard Cohen Experience at Soulpepper

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The company of performers and musicians have been revealed for The Secret Chord Soulpepper’s tribute to one of Canada’s most beloved artists. The Secret Chord will play the CAA Theatre from July 8 through August 9, 2026.

Featured performers include Divine Brown, Ben Caplan, Hailey Gillis, Travis Knights and Andrew Penner. Additional performers include Joanna Majoko, Emily Shultz, Michael Torontow and Kevin Wong.

The musicians include Jacob Gorzhaltsan, Joel Joseph (Music Director), Tom Moffatt, Lowell Whitty and Roger Williams.

Leonard Cohen, often called the bard of Montreal, constantly reinvented himself throughout his long career, helping generations of fans understand the changing society around them.

The Secret Chord tells the story of his life, the many sides of the man, using Cohen's own words and bold arrangements of his iconic songs.

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