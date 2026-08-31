SON OF A PREACHERMAN Adds Toronto Performances

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Pacific Theatre has announced additional dates for Ins Choi's Son of a Preacherman in Toronto this fall. Originally scheduled for October 1 to 11, the award-winning production will now be held over for six additional performances in the chancel of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church from Tuesday, October 13 to Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Nominated for six Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Performance in a Comedic Lead Role, and the recipient of awards for Outstanding Original Script and Significant Artistic Achievement, Son of a Preacherman is a funny, profound, and irresistibly engaging production from the creator of Kim's Convenience.

Bursting with warmth, wit, and musical flair, Ins Choi dives into stories of faith, creativity, and growing up as the only son of the head pastor at a Korean church. This deeply personal show sits at the intersection of faith and art – a whimsical and heartfelt tribute from a Canadian theatre icon to his father, his passion, and Korean-Canadian communities.

'Creating Son of a Preacherman was the most joyous artistic project I've been involved in,” says Choi. “When it was welcomed by the first audience at Pacific Theatre in Vancouver last year, it was a true slice of heaven. I'm so excited to be bringing this show to a larger audience across Canada. Can't wait!”

Kaitlin Williams, Director and Pacific Theatre's Artistic Director, adds: “I have known Ins Choi for many years and have long admired his ability to create work that is profound, funny, accessible, and deeply moving. Even so, I was blown away by the response to the world premiere of Son of a Preacherman. Audiences were rapturous, and the production quickly sold out. It's the kind of hopeful, life-affirming theatre that people are craving right now. It feels like good medicine.”

In addition to these performances in Toronto, Son of a Preacherman will also descend upon Ottawa (September 16-26 at the National Arts Centre), Vancouver (November 10-14 at the Revue Stage on Granville Island), and Kamloops (November 18-29 at Sagebrush Theatre presented by Western Canada Theatre).

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