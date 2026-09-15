Agnes Su and Donald Thom Win 2026 Dancers First Award

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The National Ballet of Canada has named Principal Dancer Agnes Su and First Soloist Donald Thom recipients of the 2026 Dancers First Award. The awards were presented at a dinner and ceremony in Toronto on September 14.

Su was recognized for her performance as Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale, as well as her performance in the world premiere of Alyssa Martin's Gush. Thom was honored for his portrayals of both Polixenes and Antigonus in The Winter's Tale.

"Donald and Agnes are both exceptional artists who embody the very best of The National Ballet of Canada. They each have had an outstanding season, demonstrating remarkable versatility, musicality and depth, while brining something deeply individual to each role they performed. It is a great pleasure to honour them with the Dancers First Award and to thank them for these stand out performances," said Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada.

The Dancers First Award recognizes performances from the company's previous season and is selected by a committee of members of the National Ballet's Artistic Staff. Su and Thom were each presented with an award provided by John Covington Jr. and Robert Lukey.

Su was born in Newport Beach, California, and trained at the Pacific Coast Academy of Dance and Southland Ballet Academy. She danced with The Stuttgart Ballet before joining The National Ballet of Canada as a Principal Dancer in 2025.

Her repertoire with the National Ballet includes Amanda in Wayne McGregor's MADDADDAM, the Blue Fairy in Will Tuckett's Pinocchio, the Snow Queen in The Nutcracker, and Adage and La Flûte in Suite en Blanc. She has also danced leading roles with other companies in Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet, Onegin, Mayerling, The Taming of the Shrew, Firebird, The Lady of the Camellias, Blake Works I and The Second Detail.

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