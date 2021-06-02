ANASTASIA to Premiere This Summer On Stingray Classica

Created by acclaimed Choreographer and Artistic Director Bengt Jörgen, Anastasia is set to an original full orchestra score by composer Ivan Barbotin, premiering Thursday, August 19 at 9:00PM On Stingray Classica.

A Russian Grand Duchess, born to privilege, is cast out into a post-revolutionary world... What will become of her?

We follow the daughter of the fallen Russian Tsar through the ballrooms of St. Petersburg, to the Russian Revolution, to captivity and beyond...The mystery of what happened to the seventeen year old Grand Duchess has fascinated people for over a century, spanning a multitude of books, movies and musicals. Anastasia is both the tragic story of an innocent girl and the subject of modern mythology, as there is great speculation about what actually happened that fateful summer of 1918. The human drama of a young girl born to privilege and cast out into a world of immense heartache proves an extraordinarily gripping tale. This ballet explores the emotions, aspirations, and affections of this lovable yet controversial character as the world transforms around her.

Created in 2007 for the Company's 20th Anniversary, Anastasia was substantially re-worked with updated choreography for the 30th Anniversary National Tour. The tour reached every single province in Canada - over 60 communities - and the ballet was filmed for worldwide release during its Toronto performance at the Betty Oliphant Theatre. For the first time ever, this brilliant ballet will premiere on air!

Anastasia was created with the generous support of the Michael Young Family Foundation.

Behind the Ballet: Meet the Creative Team

CHOREOGRAPHY & SYNOPSIS: Bengt Jörgen, C.M.

COMPOSER: Ivan Barbotin

SET & COSTUME DESIGN: Sue LePage

STAGE DIRECTION: Heinar Piller

ADDITIONAL SYNOPSIS & CONCEPT DEVELOPMENT: Clea Iveson & Heinar Piller

ANASTASIA FILM PRODUCTION TEAM: Oya Media Group

