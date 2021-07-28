Young Artists Ensemble Will Present LES MISERABLES School Edition Beginning Tomorrow

Young Artists Ensemble will present LES MISÉRABLES School Edition beginning tomorrow with performances through August 1st. The production is directed by Mark Andrew Reyes, with Musical Direction by Zachary Spencer (conducted by Susan Treworgy Calkins), and choreography by Dani Orjala.

Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical - a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, Les Misérables School Edition also includes new support materials including a Reference Recording for rehearsals, an enhanced Director's Guide and an expanded Study Guide.

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.

Epic, grand and uplifting, Les Misérables School Edition packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world. The sung-through piece is ideal for a cast of exceptional singers and overflows with melodies that are already standards. This author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece.

For tickets visit: https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=825