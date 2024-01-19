Town Hall Theater Company Renames Movie Nights

THT will be screening a sing-along version of Hairspray the movie! on Saturday February 3rd.
After successful screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Grease, and Mamma Mia, Town Hall Theater Company is back at it again with the newly named, Sing-Along Series! This time, THT will be screening a sing-along version of Hairspray the movie! on Saturday February 3rd.
The evening will begin at 5:30pm with a cash/card bar featuring a raffle and a signature cocktail that will have participants feeling welcomed to the 60's! Next up is a Team Trivia contest at 6:00pm featuring questions about the movie, lyrics and more! After trivia, head upstairs at 7:00pm for a big-screen showing and sing-along of Hairspray!
The raffle prizes will feature gift baskets from local vendors, tickets are 1 for $20 and 2 for $35. All proceeds will go to benefit the live theatre and theatre education at Town Hall Theatre.
