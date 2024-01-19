Town Hall Theater Company Renames Movie Nights

THT will be screening a sing-along version of Hairspray the movie! on Saturday February 3rd. 

By: Jan. 19, 2024

After successful screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Grease, and Mamma Mia,  Town Hall Theater Company is back at it again with the newly named, Sing-Along Series! This time, THT will be screening a sing-along version of Hairspray the movie! on Saturday February 3rd. 

The evening will begin at 5:30pm with a cash/card bar featuring a raffle and a signature cocktail that will have participants feeling welcomed to the 60's! Next up is a Team Trivia contest at 6:00pm featuring questions about the movie, lyrics and more! After trivia, head upstairs at 7:00pm for a big-screen showing and sing-along of Hairspray! 

The raffle prizes will feature gift baskets from local vendors, tickets are 1 for $20 and 2 for $35. All proceeds will go to benefit the live theatre and theatre education at Town Hall Theatre.




