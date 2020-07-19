Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Adds Second Performance of Ben Seidman's CAMERA TRICKS

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center has added a second performance for Ben Seidman's CAMERA TRICKS on July 24th. You're not going to want to miss this virtual, one-of-a-kind, uniquely memorable magic experience for all ages!

Prepare to be amazed and entertained with an all-new kind of live interactive entertainment, designed for you and your family to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Get ready to have your minds blown during this engaging hour, packed with a unique blend of psychological magic, clever comedy, and artful sleight of hand, led by one of today's hottest talents, Ben Seidman, in Camera Tricks.

Fresh off of Netflix's Brainchild and Penn & Teller's Fool Us, Ben Seidman is sweeping the nation, charming all with his "How did he do that?!" magic and knockout sense of humor.

With a limited capacity of only 50 passes per performance, get your tickets today before they sell out! Grab your family and some popcorn, and pull up a seat on the couch. Whether you choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with the whole family, each pass allows viewing on one device.

Creative, playful, hilarious, and entirely captivating, Seidman brings his astounding magic to you at home in a show that inspires awe and sparks laughter. Camera Tricks is live entertainmentat its best; a one-of-a-kind, uniquely memorable magic experience for all ages.

Info: https://bit.ly/3iLhmOB

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3fJN8df

