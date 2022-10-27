The Stevenson Sisters Present WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Theater Center's Back Stage

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present The Stevenson Sisters WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Saturday, November 19th from 1:00- 3:00 PM on the Back Stage. Cost is $60 per person and includes all materials needed. Space is limited and can be reserved by emailing amylynnstevenson@me.com or calling 805-765-0171.

Amy Lynn Stevenson's prolific career in visual arts spans over 25 years and she has created and sold well over 1,200 canvas acrylic originals. Amy Lynn was a Featured Artist of Disney, where they distributed her art as puzzles and paintings internationally. The Ojai Valley Inn & Spa named Amy Lynn as the first prize winner of their Art of the Egg Competition. The Ojai Valley Inn commissioned her to illustrate their Camp Oak Coloring and Activities Pages. Amy Lynn has been featured in Art Collectors Magazine, Decor Magazine, Art Business News and Art World News. TV's Hell's Kitchen has featured her work, as it is in the Gallery aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to Alaska. Her work permanently hangs in the Kyoto Grand Hotel in Los Angeles.

Jessi May Stevenson is Santa Paula Theater Center's new Artistic Director. She received her Masters of Fine Arts in Theater from UC Irvine where she was the recipient of the Chancellor's Full Ride Scholarship Award. She also studied at Harvard University with the Moscow Art Theater and The American Repertory Theater in Boston. For the last 6 years she has been a main stage director at Santa Paula Theater Center, directing Becky's New Car, True West, The Humans, The Revolutionists, and Things I Know to be True. "Isn't That Just My Life," a one-woman show and short film starring Jessi May that was shot at SPTC during the pandemic, has been accepted into 30 festivals and has earned her 12 "Best Actress" awards. She just wrapped the feature film, "Time Capsule," where she played the role of "Candy," as well as acted as assistant directed. It recently had its world premiere at The Regency Theater in Ventura.

Indulge yourself with an afternoon of self expression and make a Holiday gift for someone you love! No experience is needed! Learn a variety of abstract painting techniques. Paint along with us, step by step, adding vibrant and dynamic layers of acrylic paint on canvas. We'll provide you with all the materials you need, along with assistance and encouragement. Each artist will have the opportunity to add their own unique and personal touches. Everyone takes home their expressive artwork on a 16x20 gallery wrapped canvas. Proof of vaccination is required to attend this workshop. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encourage for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

Who/What: The Stevenson Sisters WINTER WONDERLAND PAINTING WORKSHOP on Santa Paula Theater Center's Back Stage

Where: Santa Paula Theater Center, 125. South 7th Street, Santa Paula CA 93060

When: Saturday, November 19th 2022, 1:00-300 PM

Tickets: Reservations available by emailing amylynnstevenson@me.com or calling 805-765-0171.

How Much: $60 per person.