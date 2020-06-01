The Conejo Players Theatre Announces Upcoming Free Workshops

The Conejo Players Theatre have announced the launch of "Saturday Afternoon Live!" We will present an exciting series of presentations and workshops on many aspects of the theatrical journey! All of these adventures will be directly available to your living rooms via Zoom!

These no-cost workshops are brought to you by experts in their field, and are fun, interactive, and informative. To register and receive Zoom link go to: conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live. Donations are appreciated.

June 6 2pm - Intermediate Acting and Q&A with Director Donald Petrie, ages 13+

Join director Donald Petrie (Grumpy Old Men, Miss Congeniality, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Mystic Pizza) as he teaches intermediate acting concepts and answers your questions! This class is free of charge, but we invite you to donate what you can.

June 13 2pm - Youth "How to Pick Your Audition Song" with Michael Kronenberg, ages 6-18

Join Michael, recently graduated from the School of Music at Moorpark College, and headed to California State University of Fullerton for a B.A. in Music: Choral Education. Michael will guide you through the steps to pick an appropriate audition song, how to rehearse it, and how to present it at your audition. This class is free of charge, but we invite you to donate what you can.

June 20 2pm - Youth Audition How-to Workshop with Aileen-Marie Scott, ages 6-18

Join Aileen, veteran actor and director in Ventura County, as she guides you through the steps of how to handle your next audition like a boss! Get tips and ideas from Aileen, and get all your questions answered. This will definitely give you a step up in the future! This class is free of charge, but we invite you to donate what you can. Limited space available!

June 27 2pm - Adult Intermediate Acting with Brian Harris, ages 18+

Join well-versed director Brian Harris (he's directed at numerous theatres in Ventura County, as well as appeared on their stages) as he guides you through an hour of training to be the best actor you can be. Please be able to state your past acting experience when the session begins. This class is free of charge, but we invite you to donate what you can. Limited space available!

