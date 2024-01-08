TOArts Presents Comedian Brad Upton At The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

Comedian Brad Upton is proving it's never too late to be a standup star. Upton brings his hilarious show, Tap Out, Nap Out, Crap Out, to the Scherr Forum on Friday, March 1 at 7:00 pm.

The world is discovering the comedy of Upton after nearly 40 years in the standup business. He was teaching fourth grade and coaching high school track in Pasco, Washington when he first stepped on stage in 1984. Upton quickly discovered that he wanted to pursue comedy full-time, so he quit teaching in 1986 and never looked back.



He made several TV appearances in the early 1990s and headlined comedy clubs from coast to coast. He toured briefly with Joan Rivers and has spent the past 15 years as the opening act for the legendary Johnny Mathis. He has also been seen in concert with The Smothers Brothers, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Glen Campbell, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson, Lewis Black, Jeff Foxworthy, Russell Peters and others.



Upton never sought the brighter lights of Los Angeles or New York and chose instead to remain based in Seattle where he and his wife of 35 years raised their son and daughter, who are both now in their 20s.



In 2017, Upton taped a special for Dry Bar Comedy, which at the time was a brand-new comedy platform. Things would soon change in ways he never expected. Dry Bar released a clip of his act in June 2018 about millennials that went viral. It had 12 million views in 48 hours and increased to 33 million in 10 days. It sent his CD to No. 1 on the iTunes charts and now has well over 200 million views online.



His immense internet fame drew the attention of the iconic Grand Ole Opry, where he had the ultimate honor to step into the circle and make his debut in September 2019 and has since become a regular guest.



Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $50.