THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks in November

Gazillion Bubble Show, created by and starring Fan Yang, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Step into an interactive bubble world and be dazzled by spellbinding lasers, spectacular lighting effects and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry.

For the past 15 years, The Bubble Show has established its title for the longest running Off-Broadway Family sensation. Great for all ages and certainly an excellent introductory to Live-Theater for the little ones. The age recommendation is 1.5 years to 105 years, the bubble show is timeless. During this 75min Performance (no intermission) you will be stunned by the number of tricks and contraptions created by one of the professional Bubble Artist.

Filled with Art, Science and bubble fun, the show's mind-blowing bubble magic will make you laugh, smile and feel like a kid again. This will be a memory you will never forget.

Internationally acclaimed, Fan Yang has set an astounding 17 Guinness World Records and has starred on Regis & Kelly, Ellen, and Oprah who proclaimed: "Fan Yang is amazing. He will blow you away!" David Letterman calls him "The greatest bubble artist in the world!"

Dress for bubble mess if you are seated at the front on the Orchestra level. May not be appropriate for patrons with sensory challenges.

Single tickets are priced at $66 - $36. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com