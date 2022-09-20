Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks in November

The performance is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Register for Thousand Oaks News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks in November

Gazillion Bubble Show, created by and starring Fan Yang, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Step into an interactive bubble world and be dazzled by spellbinding lasers, spectacular lighting effects and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry.

For the past 15 years, The Bubble Show has established its title for the longest running Off-Broadway Family sensation. Great for all ages and certainly an excellent introductory to Live-Theater for the little ones. The age recommendation is 1.5 years to 105 years, the bubble show is timeless. During this 75min Performance (no intermission) you will be stunned by the number of tricks and contraptions created by one of the professional Bubble Artist.

Filled with Art, Science and bubble fun, the show's mind-blowing bubble magic will make you laugh, smile and feel like a kid again. This will be a memory you will never forget.

Internationally acclaimed, Fan Yang has set an astounding 17 Guinness World Records and has starred on Regis & Kelly, Ellen, and Oprah who proclaimed: "Fan Yang is amazing. He will blow you away!" David Letterman calls him "The greatest bubble artist in the world!"

Dress for bubble mess if you are seated at the front on the Orchestra level. May not be appropriate for patrons with sensory challenges.

Single tickets are priced at $66 - $36. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks in NovemberTHE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Thousand Oaks in November
September 20, 2022

Gazillion Bubble Show, created by and starring Fan Yang, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
National Geographic And TOArts Present Filipe DeAndrade, Wildlife FilmmakerNational Geographic And TOArts Present Filipe DeAndrade, Wildlife Filmmaker
September 14, 2022

Wildlife filmmaker and conservationist Filipe DeAndrade gives his unfiltered look as what it's like to come face-to-face with wild animals, survive extreme environments, and make unexpected discoveries on Friday, November 4 at 8:00 pm in the Fred Kavli Theatre.
PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE Comes To Thousand Oaks For The HolidayPEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE Comes To Thousand Oaks For The Holiday
September 14, 2022

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 pm.
Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SECRET WORLD OF ARCHY & MEHITABELPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SECRET WORLD OF ARCHY & MEHITABEL
September 12, 2022

Adapted for the stage by Dan Gilvezan and directed by Moosie Drier, the world premiere of The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel brings the beloved New York Evening Sun columns by journalist Don Marquis to life. Check out production photos here!