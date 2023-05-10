Straight No Chaser Comes to Thousand Oaks in December

A cappella group Straight No Chaser will be bringing their new holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 7:30pm.

Ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar's "Live 75" for tours at the end of 2022, Straight No Chaser's annual fall tours have become part of family holiday traditions throughout the United States.

Kicking off in Montana on October 20th, the three-month-long and nearly 50-show trek encircles the US, concluding on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ. Along the way, the nine-member group will perform at landmark venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, New York City's Beacon Theatre, and four shows at Indianapolis' Murat Theatre, where the group has sold out 35 times in their history, a record for the venue.

Meanwhile, the group will reveal a short film, "Yacht On The Rocks," on May 17 at the Fort Myers Film Festival. Directed by award-winning film director Sasha Levinson, the film features the nine members sneaking onto a yacht in order to experience yacht life prior to making their yacht rock album. But a case of mistaken identity leads to classic Straight No Chaser hijinks culminating in an impromptu performance of the Kenny Loggins classic after a cringeworthy keyboard interpretation by a yacht regular ("We can't let him do Kenny like that.") The film is the first video to be released from the group's album, Yacht On The Rocks, out June 23.

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00am and are priced from $79.50 - $39.50 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here