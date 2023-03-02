Staged Reading of AN OPEN TABLE By James James Comes to Santa Paula Theater Center

Backstage at Santa Paula Theater Center will present a staged reading of AN OPEN TABLE, written by local playwright James James, on Friday, March 24th, 2023 on the Backstage at 8 pm.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door on a first come first served basis. There are no reservations for this reading. Masks are encouraged but not required.

The staged reading will be directed by James James, produced by Shelby Dickinson, and managed by Elixeo Flores. There will be no blocking, sets, props, or costumes.

The cast for AN OPEN TABLE includes James James as Travis, Julie Fergus as Cammile, Michael Perlmutter as Ronald, Michael Beck as Grahm, Shelby Dickinson as Esther, Richard Kuhlman as Orion, and Sindy McKay-Swerdlove as The Reporter and reading stage directions.

AN OPEN TABLE, by James James, tells the story of a group of fed-up waiters, disgusted with their entitled guests, who hatch a daring plan to make a statement. With the help of a chance encounter with Banksy, they set out to poison and dismember the very people who have treated them with such disrespect, in a play that will make you question who the real monsters are.

WHAT: Staged Reading of AN OPEN TABLE written by James James

WHERE: Santa Paula Theater Center's Backstage, 125 So. 7th St. Santa Paula, CA 93060

WHEN: March 24. Friday at 8 pm.

TICKETS: Pay-what-you-can at the door

CONTACT: James James at 206-948-3909 or eristocracy3@gmail.com