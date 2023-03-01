Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Presents LIFE LINES: HANDWOVEN RHYTHMS OF FORM & FUNCTION

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center embraces the art form of traditional craft practice in an upcoming gallery exhibition that features the artwork of Ventura County Artist Regina Vorgang. Life Lines: Handwoven Rhythms of Form & Function is an exhibit that celebrates the significant impact craft has on individuals and communities. This very special exhibit will be on display in the Upper Gallery at the Cultural Arts Center from March 9 - April 30, 2023 with a Gallery Opening Reception held from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Gallery Opening Reception is free of charge and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available and the public is invited to come and meet the featured artist who will be in attendance at this reception.

Life Lines: Handwoven Rhythms of Form & Function showcases the incredible artwork of Regina Vorgang, a Ventura County Artist who has dedicated 20 years to her craft and to keeping craft practice and the tradition of weaving alive. Vorgang's work has been shown nationally and she has been selected as a 2023 Exhibiting Artist by the American Craft Council.

"Humans all over the world have been engaged in weaving for thousands of years," states Sandee McGee, Assistant Manager of the Cultural Arts Center and Curator of this exhibit. "Weaving, a global tradition of generosity and affection, has long been a facet of domestic life. The traditions of weaving are intrinsic to notions of family, community and place. Weaving lives under our feet, covers our bodies and lays on tables, lovingly protecting furniture from stain and shielding us from the cold. Its function throughout time and place is to protect and to express ideas of pattern and design."

McGee adds, "While Regina Vorgang's artworks are rooted in this tradition, Vorgang adds to the complexity of the work by incorporating contemporary design and the digital language of texting. Regina Vorgang weaves in a painterly fashion creating the pieces as she weaves, changing color and shapes as she builds her designs. The pieces are graphic one-of-a-kind expressions of nature, emotions and lived experiences."

