Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Presents LIFE LINES: HANDWOVEN RHYTHMS OF FORM & FUNCTION

This very special exhibit will be on display in the Upper Gallery at the Cultural Arts Center from March 9 – April 30.

Mar. 01, 2023  

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center embraces the art form of traditional craft practice in an upcoming gallery exhibition that features the artwork of Ventura County Artist Regina Vorgang. Life Lines: Handwoven Rhythms of Form & Function is an exhibit that celebrates the significant impact craft has on individuals and communities. This very special exhibit will be on display in the Upper Gallery at the Cultural Arts Center from March 9 - April 30, 2023 with a Gallery Opening Reception held from 5 PM to 7 PM. The Gallery Opening Reception is free of charge and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available and the public is invited to come and meet the featured artist who will be in attendance at this reception.

Life Lines: Handwoven Rhythms of Form & Function showcases the incredible artwork of Regina Vorgang, a Ventura County Artist who has dedicated 20 years to her craft and to keeping craft practice and the tradition of weaving alive. Vorgang's work has been shown nationally and she has been selected as a 2023 Exhibiting Artist by the American Craft Council.

"Humans all over the world have been engaged in weaving for thousands of years," states Sandee McGee, Assistant Manager of the Cultural Arts Center and Curator of this exhibit. "Weaving, a global tradition of generosity and affection, has long been a facet of domestic life. The traditions of weaving are intrinsic to notions of family, community and place. Weaving lives under our feet, covers our bodies and lays on tables, lovingly protecting furniture from stain and shielding us from the cold. Its function throughout time and place is to protect and to express ideas of pattern and design."

McGee adds, "While Regina Vorgang's artworks are rooted in this tradition, Vorgang adds to the complexity of the work by incorporating contemporary design and the digital language of texting. Regina Vorgang weaves in a painterly fashion creating the pieces as she weaves, changing color and shapes as she builds her designs. The pieces are graphic one-of-a-kind expressions of nature, emotions and lived experiences."

Life Lines: Handwoven Rhythms of Form & Function exhibit opens on Friday, March 9th with a special Gallery Opening Reception held in the Upper Gallery at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center from 5 PM to 7 PM. The public is invited to come and meet the featured artist Regina Vorgang who will be in attendance at this reception. Admission to the Gallery Opening Reception and to the Gallery is free and is open to the public.



Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet Photo
Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet
Chamber Music Marin (CMM), in partnership with the Bay Area Music Consortium, presents SAKURA Cello Quintet as part of their 50th season of its Chamber Music Concert Series. For half a century, the Marin-based nonprofit has presented world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices.
Previews: THE NAMELESS STAR at Conejo Players Theatre Photo
Previews: THE NAMELESS STAR at Conejo Players Theatre
On Sunday, March 5, the Conejo Players Theatre will be presenting a staged reading of The Nameless Star, a 1942 play written by Romanian playwright Mihail Sebastian about a chance encounter at a remote train station between a modest astronomy professor at a local girls' school and a glamorous young woman, a stowaway who finds herself stranded after being tossed off an express train for not having the necessary fare. Producer Elena Mills recalled the play from her childhood and has spent years wanting to bring it to the stage, which has resulted in this special theatrical 'experiment.'
NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZALONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton Photo
NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZALONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton
The contemporary Greek play, “Women of Zalongo” (2018), by Maria Cominis premieres regionally on March 3 and runs through March 12 in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton (CSUF).
The Orange County Womens Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March Photo
The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March
The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach. 

More Hot Stories For You


Chamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello QuintetChamber Music Marin Presents SAKURA Cello Quintet
February 28, 2023

Chamber Music Marin (CMM), in partnership with the Bay Area Music Consortium, presents SAKURA Cello Quintet as part of their 50th season of its Chamber Music Concert Series. For half a century, the Marin-based nonprofit has presented world-renowned classical musicians in intimate concerts at affordable prices.
NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZALONGO Comes to Cal State FullertonNEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZALONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton
February 24, 2023

The contemporary Greek play, “Women of Zalongo” (2018), by Maria Cominis premieres regionally on March 3 and runs through March 12 in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton (CSUF).
The Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This MarchThe Orange County Women's Chorus Presents PASS OVER, PASS THROUGH This March
February 20, 2023

The Orange County Women's Chorus will perform Pass Over, Pass Through on March 18 and 19 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach. 
Conejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in MarchConejo Players to Host Free Staged Reading of THE NAMELESS STAR in March
February 10, 2023

Conejo Players Theatre is bringing back staged readings with an adaptation of The Nameless Star.
BORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Thousand Oaks This SummerBORED TEACHERS Comedy Tour Comes To Thousand Oaks This Summer
February 8, 2023

More than ever, teachers need an outlet to talk and laugh about what is really happening in the classroom. Bored Teachers Comedy Tour comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:00 pm.
share