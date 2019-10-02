Santa Paula Theater Center Presents its Annual GHOSTWALK

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents its annual "theater in the streets" fall event, GHOSTWALK 2019: Muerte Brothers Circus - The Greatest Show Not On Earth! at the old Fumigation Building located at 822 E. Santa Barbara St for 3 weekends from Oct. 11-27. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 pm until 9 pm and Sunday evenings from 6 pm until 8 pm. Performances take the form of walking tours that are an hour long and begin every 30 minutes. This year's tours are not wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and under. Special discounted tickets are $10 for all on the first weekend only. Reservations may be made beginning Oct. 1 by calling (805) 525-3073 or visiting www.ghostwalk.com

Ghostwalk 2019 follows its 25 year tradition with historically based stories, real or imagined, told by ghost citizens that lived or might have lived in the Santa Clara River Valley. Guides will lead each 1-hour tour through this year's chosen magical and mysterious environment. The 2019 GhostWalk location of the old Fumigation Building will be transformed into a Circus setting inspired by a past Santa Paula resident by the name of Mabel Stark, a renowned tiger trainer from the 1920's. Guests will enjoy hearing of the stories of Mabel Stark and her Tiger, Nelly and many others as they are guided through the site.

GHOSTWALK 2019 will run tours leaving every 30 minutes from its open air ticket table on the grounds of the former Fumigation Building located at 822 E. Santa Barbara Street from 6pm through 9 pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 6 pm - 8 pm on Sunday evenings from October 11 - 27. All walking tours run approximately an hour and are not wheelchair accessible. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes, and bring a flashlight. Tours depart promptly and reservations are strongly recommended. Guests should check in 15 minutes prior to tour reservation.

For more information contact Elixeo Flores (805) 340-5186 elixeo@gmail.com or Leticia Mattson (805) 878-5201 leticiapmattson@gmail.com

Photo Credit: John Nichols Photography





