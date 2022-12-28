Santa Paula Theater Center Presents The Casting Seminar 'How To Start Your Acting Career In Los Angeles' January 14

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents "HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES" on Saturday January 14th from 11 AM-1 PM on our backstage. This seminar is taught by award winning casting director, Francine Selkirk.

A veteran casting director and commercial producer since 1991, she has cast shows for Comedy Central and worked with such directors as Dayton Farris (Little Miss Sunshine,) Barry Sonnenfeld (The Adams Family,) as well as Tony and Ridley Scott.

This is a FREE SEMINAR, with donations accepted for the theater at the door. Everyone should bring a current headshot. Proof of vaccination is required to attend this seminar. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encourage for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

Topics scheduled to be covered in the workshop include Setting goals; the importance of commercial/television and film acting classes and how to find them; getting effective head shots and making resumes; registering with online casting services; how to get an agent; how to set up a home audition (self submissions/equipment needed); and how to get into casting offices.

HOW TO START YOUR ACTING CAREER IN LOS ANGELES, a casting seminar at Santa Paula Theater Center's BackStage

Santa Paula Theater Center, 125. South 7th Street, Santa Paula CA 93060

Saturday, January 14th 2022 at 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

FREE with donations accepted for the theater