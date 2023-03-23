Santa Paula Theater Center Presents HOME, I'M DARLING By Laura Wade

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present Laura Wade's HOME, I'M DARLING from April 14th - May 21st, 2023 on their Mainstage at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 pm on Sundays. HOME, I'M DARLING won the 2018 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy play. Tickets are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors, Students and Military and can be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or by calling 805-525-4645 or emailing sptcbox@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the door the day of the performance for any unsold seats.

The cast includes Kimberly Demmary as Judy, James James as Johnny, Julie Gawkowski Fergus as Fran, Paula Smiech as Alex, Derek Petropolis as Marcus, and Poosy Holmes as Sylvia.

HOME, I'M DARLING will be directed by Sarah Boughton with Leslie Hackel Nichols and Jessi May Stevenson producing. The design staff supporting the production are Leticia Leticia Aguilar Mattson as Stage Manager, Allan Noel as Sound Designer, Gary Richardson as Lighting Designer, Mike Carnahan as Scenic Designer, Barbara Pedziwiatr as Costumer, and Carlita Mead as Props Mistress.

Judy wishes for a simpler time. A time of hats and ties and rotary dial telephones. A time when a wife greets her husband with a martini and a pair of slippers. Just be careful what you wish for. HOME, I'M DARLING imagines a high-achieving professional, Judy Martin, who rebrands herself as a doting 50s housewife. A dream come true. But how long can you live a fantasy before reality creeps in? Ultimately the play feels like a love letter to cooperation on any couple's own terms; a right to choose, but to choose from options that don't necessarily even exist until you make them up together.

Critics have raved about this award winning play. The Guardian declares it "...a timely analysis of the gender divide, which manages to ask important questions about what women might want and how they might successfully find it." Time Out hails "...very well put together, with full-bodied characters, sub-plots and back-stories, plenty of amusingly astute lines, and a good slug of social commentary." Independent states "It's a sharp, funny dissection of a doomed attempt to achieve marital bliss by retreating into a delusional cocoon." WhatsOnStage acclaims "...sharp, funny and strikingly perceptive play... it's a joy, clever and controlled, brilliantly staged and hugely original." The Times UK touts the piece as "An amusing, affecting, inspiring evening of soft gingham and hard truths... a thought provoking comedy that takes a look at the complexity of women's choices and the dangers of nostalgia through distinctly rose-colored glasses. Full of playful, breezy charm, it also packs a considerable punch."

For more information and to order tickets for HOME I'M DARLING, visit the Santa Paula Theater Center website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Season tickets also available to purchase! Coming up next we have RABBIT HOLE by David Lindsay-Abaire June 23-July 30, CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION by Annie Baker September 1-October 8, and THE 39 STEPS by a Patrick Barlow November 10-December 17. The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encourage for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.