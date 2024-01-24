Playzapalooza! New Play Fest is Accepting Submissions

Backstage @ Santa Paula Theater Center has announced open submissions for its 2024 season production of Playzapalooza!. Playzapalooza! is a showcase of original one-act plays that comprise ~90 minutes of entertainment. The show will run for three weekends beginning May 24 and ending June 9. Performances are at 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 pm.

Submissions are limited to local playwrights in the greater Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County areas. There are no limitations regarding content or theme, and we will accept up to two plays per playwright. Plays should ideally be 10 minutes in length but no more than 15 minutes maximum. All submissions should include a synopsis of the play on the page following the title page.

Our backstage is a black box production space, so eligible plays should not have complex set designs or special effects. The theater can support basic furniture pieces. The cast of characters would preferably be limited to four or fewer characters. Our selection of plays is done through a blind reading process where our readers do not know the playwright's name. Therefore, we request that you not include your name or contact information on the cover sheet of the play. Please provide your name and contact information in the body of the email. Contact information should include:

· Full Name

· Email address

· Phone number

· Name of your play.

Submissions should be sent via email in Word or PDF format to sptcbox@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is February 16. SPTC is a nonprofit community theater organization, there is no financial compensation for submissions.