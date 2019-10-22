PIPPIN Opens November 8th At Conejo Players Theater
With an unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN is the story of one young man's complicated, illusory journey to be extraordinary.
A recent college graduate with an unsettled future ahead, Pippin is desperately searching for the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. Our production is set in the post-apocalyptic circus of Pippin's frightened and confused subconscious mind, where the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power might offer answers ... or do they? Guided by the sinister Leading Player and his band of misfit fellow players, Pippin is portrayed as a Prince in the Holy Roman Empire, striving to prove that he is exceptional. In the end, however, he finds that happiness - or, perhaps, contentment - lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. ~ RATED PG-13 (for sexual situations)
Location: Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Performance Dates: November 8 through December 1, 2019, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Sunday at 2:00pm, Thurs 11/14 at 8:00pm • Sat 11/23 & 11/30 at 2:00pm
Cast of Characters:
Pippin: Jake Marone
Leading Player: Lauren Rachel
Charles: Scott Quintard
Fastrada: Dani Orjala-Reyes
Catherine: Janelle Phaneuf
Berthe: Aileen Scott
Theo: Leo Helfritch
Lewis: Ezra Eells
Manson Trio Dancers: Abel J. Alderete, Lily Donnelly
Players: Scott Donohue, Abel J. Alderete , Sam Machado, Ezra Eells, Lily Donnelly, Jacqueline Patrice, Rita Nobile, Brittany Herring, Melina Ortega, Ryan Bodily