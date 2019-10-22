PIPPIN Opens November 8th At Conejo Players Theater

With an unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner, and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN is the story of one young man's complicated, illusory journey to be extraordinary.

A recent college graduate with an unsettled future ahead, Pippin is desperately searching for the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. Our production is set in the post-apocalyptic circus of Pippin's frightened and confused subconscious mind, where the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power might offer answers ... or do they? Guided by the sinister Leading Player and his band of misfit fellow players, Pippin is portrayed as a Prince in the Holy Roman Empire, striving to prove that he is exceptional. In the end, however, he finds that happiness - or, perhaps, contentment - lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day. ~ RATED PG-13 (for sexual situations)



Location: Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

Performance Dates: November 8 through December 1, 2019, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Sunday at 2:00pm, Thurs 11/14 at 8:00pm • Sat 11/23 & 11/30 at 2:00pm

Cast of Characters:

Pippin: Jake Marone

Leading Player: Lauren Rachel

Charles: Scott Quintard

Fastrada: Dani Orjala-Reyes

Catherine: Janelle Phaneuf

Berthe: Aileen Scott

Theo: Leo Helfritch

Lewis: Ezra Eells

Manson Trio Dancers: Abel J. Alderete, Lily Donnelly

Players: Scott Donohue, Abel J. Alderete , Sam Machado, Ezra Eells, Lily Donnelly, Jacqueline Patrice, Rita Nobile, Brittany Herring, Melina Ortega, Ryan Bodily





