Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre

The performance is on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Thousand Oaks News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre

Award winning pianist Jim Brickman brings his Holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Brickman, the multiple Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back this festive season with his annual holiday tour "A Very Merry Christmas," a magical evening celebrating music, love and family. Joining him this year will be the daddy-daughter duo Mat & Savanna Shaw. Together they will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Join Brickman for this live and joyous concert experience that blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe" Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas wraps up the sweet sounds of the season only he and his piano can provide.

Brickman has revolutionized the sound of solo piano with his pop-style instrumentals and star-studded vocal collaborations. Since the release of his debut album No Words is 1994, Brickman's romantic piano sound has defined him as a marquis among contemporary instrumental hit makers. His best-known compositions include "Valentine," "The Gift," "Love of My Life," "Simple Things," and "Peace."

Brickman has established a reputation for his collaborations with many musical artists including Martina McBride, Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, Michael W. Smith, Kenny Loggins, Carly Simon, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond and Wayne Brady. Other artistic endeavors include a weekly radio show, bestselling books and debuts at Carnegie Hall and the White House.

Single tickets are priced at $62 & $47. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli TheatreJim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre
September 30, 2022

Award winning pianist Jim Brickman brings his Holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.
Craig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand OaksCraig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand Oaks
September 29, 2022

Comedian Craig Shoemaker, 30-plus year veteran of the comedy club circuit, brings his new show, “Laughter Heals”, to the Scherr Forum on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
Colleen Ballinger to Bring Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre in January 2023Colleen Ballinger to Bring Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre in January 2023
September 27, 2022

Multi-hyphenated actor, comedian, vocalist, writer and magician Colleen Ballinger, brings her internet character Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm.
THE MAN IN BLACK: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH Returns to the Scherr Forum by Popular DemandTHE MAN IN BLACK: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH Returns to the Scherr Forum by Popular Demand
September 26, 2022

Shawn Barker will bring The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash to the Scherr Forum, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 23, 2022

The pitch-perfect Grammy-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix returns to the Hollywood Bowl on September 29! Using nothing more than their voices, the group performs brilliant a cappella arrangements of hits from the worlds of country, hip-hop, pop, and more, as well as their own original songs. You’ve never heard the human voice like this. Tickets on sale now!