Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre

Award winning pianist Jim Brickman brings his Holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Brickman, the multiple Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back this festive season with his annual holiday tour "A Very Merry Christmas," a magical evening celebrating music, love and family. Joining him this year will be the daddy-daughter duo Mat & Savanna Shaw. Together they will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Join Brickman for this live and joyous concert experience that blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe" Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas wraps up the sweet sounds of the season only he and his piano can provide.

Brickman has revolutionized the sound of solo piano with his pop-style instrumentals and star-studded vocal collaborations. Since the release of his debut album No Words is 1994, Brickman's romantic piano sound has defined him as a marquis among contemporary instrumental hit makers. His best-known compositions include "Valentine," "The Gift," "Love of My Life," "Simple Things," and "Peace."

Brickman has established a reputation for his collaborations with many musical artists including Martina McBride, Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, Michael W. Smith, Kenny Loggins, Carly Simon, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond and Wayne Brady. Other artistic endeavors include a weekly radio show, bestselling books and debuts at Carnegie Hall and the White House.

Single tickets are priced at $62 & $47. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com