Jackie Evancho To Perform With The Conejo Arts Pops Orchestra

Multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will perform with the Conejo Arts Pop Orchestra at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public May 16 at noon.

Since she first dazzled American television audiences at the age of 10 - gaining global recognition with her stunning debut on NBC's America's Got Talent - Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums, with sales of over 3 million in the US. Along the way, she has also made history - the youngest solo platinum artist ... the youngest Top 5 debut artist ever in the U.K. ... the youngest person to give solo concert at Lincoln Center ... the highest-ranking debut artist of 2010. All seven of Evancho's albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. The magnitude of her success led Billboard twice (in 2010 and 2012) to include Evancho on its list of "music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21."

The Conejo Arts Pops Orchestra (CAPO) is a group of all-star musicians comprised of Conejo Valley bands, orchestras and choirs.

Inspired by the Boston Pops Orchestra, this collective event will bring together musicians to create an 80-piece orchestra and 50-voice choir with the goal of delivering a promenade concert performed by outstanding local student musicians and educators.

Spearheading this fantastic community experience is CAPO's music director and conductor, Sean O' Loughlin. O' Loughlin is a renowned Pops conductor and composer, having led nationally known orchestras as well as leading orchestras for musicians Sarah McLachlan and Josh Groban.

Evancho has moved past the exuberant promise of a child prodigy vocalist, becoming a mature young adult with a clear direction as to where she is taking her career as a singer. Don't miss her performing popular hits with the Conejo Arts Pops Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale May 16 at noon. Single tickets are priced at $24 - $104. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





