HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR and BRING IT ON Come To Moorpark College

The stage is set for an extraordinary summer as Born to Perform Studio and Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department will come together to present two sensational musical productions: "Bring It On: The Musical" and "High School Musical Jr." Get ready to be captivated from July 28th to July 30th for "High School Musical Jr." and from August 4th to August 6th for "Bring It On: The Musical."

The collaboration between Born to Perform Studio and Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department marks the return of summer camp, and it couldn't be more exciting. With a shared passion for nurturing young talent, both institutions are thrilled to present these exceptional productions.

Founded by alumni of Moorpark's Theatre Arts Department, Brent Ramirez and Ryan Lefton, Born to Perform Studio has been a leading force in the world of performing arts for 6 years. "When I set out to design what Born to Perform Studio was going to be, I asked myself 'What would young Brent want/need when he was navigating in this world of performing arts?'" shared Brent Ramirez. "This partnership with Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department is so much sweeter, as this is the place where I truly blossomed in confidence as a performer."

Ryan Lefton, co-owner of Born to Perform Studio, expressed his admiration for Moorpark College's Theatre Arts faculty, adding, "The community that they have built to allow students to gain the experience they need and thrive is something I'm so excited to be a part of!"

For the 3-week teen camp, Born to Perform campers will receive college credit for their participation in the show, "Bring It On: The Musical." They will have access to Moorpark College's state-of-the-art facilities in the Performing Arts Centers (PAC) and guidance from a Moorpark College faculty member.

This collaboration is an exciting initiative that introduces the community to the incredible opportunities at Moorpark College while bridging the gap between grade-school opportunities and collegiate experiences for young performers.

Get your tickets now and witness the magic unfold on stage! Join us for a summer of musical brilliance, as we showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our performers, the power of collaboration, and the joy of theatrical creativity. Tickets are available at borntoperformstudio.com/tickets

About Born to Perform Studio

Born to Perform Studio, founded by Brent Ramirez and Ryan Lefton, is an award-winning institution with a mission to nurture and inspire young performers. With a focus on fostering confidence, creativity, and passion, Born to Perform Studio provides exceptional training in acting, singing, and dancing for students of all ages and skill levels. To learn more, visit borntoperformstudio.com or follow @borntoperformstudio on social media.

About Moorpark College

Moorpark College, part of the Ventura County Community College District, is dedicated to empowering learners from diverse communities to achieve their educational goals. With its focus on equity, social justice, and a students-first philosophy, Moorpark College offers a wide range of programs to meet the needs of over 14,000 students annually. The college's commitment to excellence is evident through its fully accredited status and the highest six-year completion rate within the California Community College System. To learn more, visit MoorparkCollege.edu or follow @MoorparkCollege on social media.